In their first game of the season, the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs defeated Berryville on Monday. They then moved on to Cassville for a second win on Tuesday.

Against Berryville, Blue Eye won big and in a three-set sweep. The Lady Bulldogs won the first set 25-14, the second 25-12 and the third 25-17.

They then hosted Cassville for their home opener. Blue Eye, again, scored big in the three-set sweep. Blue Eye won the first set 25-16, the second 25-12 and the third 25-19.

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Exeter on Thursday and hosted Crane on Friday. Those scores were not available in time for publication. Next week, they will host School of the Ozarks on Tuesday, travel to Hurley on Thursday, and then they will play in the Forsyth Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

Forsyth defeats Skyline in home, season opener

Forsyth went into five sets with Skyline on Tuesday, and the Lady Panthers won 3-2.

Skyline won its district last season, going 27-3 in Class 2. This was Forsyth’s first win over Skyline on record. Forsyth hadn’t won a set in any of the five previous matches dating back to Aug. 28, 2018.

This match looked like it could be no different. Skyline went up 2-0, winning the first set 25-23 and the second 25-22. Forsyth battled back to win the final three sets.

The third set went into extra points, with Forsyth winning 26-24. They then won the fourth set by the largest margin of 25-19. In the 15-point fifth set, the Lady Panthers won 15-6.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Strafford on Thursday. The score of that game was not available in time for publication. Next week, they will host Aurora on Tuesday and School of the Ozarks on Thursday.

The Forsyth Volleyball Tournament will be held on Saturday, with Blue Eye, Conway and Fordland attending.

Branson coach celebrates 600th win

Despite losing 3-0 to Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates volleyball team took time to celebrate head coach Francie McBride’s 600th win, which she earned during the Branson Invitational last Saturday.

The Lady Pirates struggled against the Wildcats, falling in the first set 25-9. Logan-Rogersville won the final two sets 25-19 each for the three-set sweep.

Branson traveled to Lebanon on Thursday. The score of that game was not available in time for publication.

The Lady Pirates will travel to Springfield next week to face Parkview on Tuesday before hosting Central (Springfield) on Thursday. Saturday will be spent at West Plains in their varsity tournament.

Reeds Spring falls in five set to Central

Reeds Spring lost its regular season opener on Tuesday against Central (Springfield).

The Lady Wolves battled through the first set but lost 26-24. Reeds Spring bounced back in the second set, winning 25-18. They also won the fourth set 25-20. The third and fifth sets went to Central.

Reeds Spring hosted Seneca for its first home game on Thursday. The score of that game was not available in time for publication.

The Lady Wolves will continue their four-game homestand with games against Clever on Tuesday and Parkview on Thursday. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.