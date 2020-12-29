SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Reeds Spring Wolves walked into their toughest matchup of the season on Monday. They faced Greenwood. Anyone in the area knows Greenwood is stacked with talent. And Reeds Spring was coming off a 10-day quarantine.

“It’s tough anyway when you have a team that’s that deep – I mean, there’s a reason why they’re the best team in southwest Missouri,” Reeds Spring head coach Austin Kendrick said. “But I gotta give it to my guys. They went days without any practice or conditioning, coming straight off quarantine, and played against the best team in Missouri, and they didn’t give up.”

Not only do the Blue Jays have 5-star Georgetown commit Aminu Mohammed, they’ve also got 6-foot-8 senior Victory Naboya, sophomore Kaden Stuckey and up-and-coming freshman Tanner Jones.

With all that talent, it wasn’t that big of a surprise for Greenwood to win 80-36. Still, the Wolves had moments to highlight.

The Wolves struggled against the Blue Jays’ height in general, so they relied on 3-point shooting from junior Ty Cooper and senior Lance Hafar. The shots were better when they were quick and off transition.

Reeds Spring also had one of the better defensive transitions compared to other teams in the area. When most coaches would’ve been yelling “Sprint back!” every Wolves player was already turned and in position.

Hafar was almost always one of the first ones back. He missed the first part of the season with an injury that still appeared to bother him a bit during the game against Greenwood.

One of Reeds Spring’s biggest issues was making open, uncontested shots against Greenwood. After the first quarter, Greenwood led 22-8. There were several shots, most of which were within the arc, that weren’t challenged, and the Wolves missed them.

“That’s just rust,” Kendrick said. “Plus, we were playing a lot faster than we’re used to. We like to get out and run in transition and take those uncontested shots, but when you aren’t in the gym for that many days and trying to play that style, it takes some time to knock that rust off.”

There wasn’t much the Wolves could do against Greenwood, especially because of the struggles that come with not practicing for 10 days. Still, Kendrick was impressed with his team.

The Wolves move to the consolation bracket of the Gold Division of the Blue & Gold Tournament.