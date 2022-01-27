After taking second in the Boys Basketball Spokane Invitational Tournament last weekend the Blue Eye Bulldogs were back on their home court against the Purdy Eagles.
The Bulldogs hosted the Eagle on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Blue Eye defeated Purdy 52-32, bringing their season record to 14-4.
During the game the Bulldogs defense forced 28 turnovers.
Leading the scoring for the Bulldogs was senior Isaiah Mitchell with 24 points. Also showing off their court skills for Blue Eye were senior Ryan Cardenzana, who scored 15 points and had 6 steals, and senior Lance Clark, who scored 10 points.
The Bulldogs will be in action at home against the Crane Pirates on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
