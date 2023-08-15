The National Christian College Athletic Association announced an agreement with College of the Ozarks to host the Division I Women’s Volleyball National Championship for the 2024-2025 through 2026-2027 academic years.

NCCAA Executive Director Dan Wood said as an outstanding member of the NCCAA, College of the Ozarks has been a great host of NCCAA events.

“We are thrilled to extend their host role for NCCAA Women’s Volleyball through 2026,” Wood said. “The venue, location, and atmosphere are ideal for our event, but their staff is what makes the real difference for our teams’ and fans’ experience.”

The championship will take place on the C of O campus in the Keeter Athletic Complex, which features seating for 2,600 spectators with over 800 chairback seats in the lower bowl. The facility also features four visitor locker rooms, two official’s locker rooms, a training room, and an additional gymnasium to facilitate team practices.

C of O Athletic Director Steve Shepherd said the college is thrilled to continue as host of the championship.

“College of the Ozarks values our partnership with the NCCAA and we look forward to working together to make this championship a great experience for the student-athletes,” he said.

C of O President Brad Johnson reiterated Shepherd’s words, stating the college is pleased to have been chosen to host the event.

“Our campus community looks forward to extending Ozarks hospitality and a warm welcome to the athletes, coaches, parents, and others who will visit College of the Ozarks for this tournament, and to serving them while they are here,” Johnson said. “This is a great opportunity not only to showcase our talented athletes, but also to introduce new guests to a unique, American institution where students work, rather than pay, for their college education.”

The college was also selected as the host site for the NCCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Basketball Championship Tournament beginning in 2024-2025. The three-year agreement will run through the 2026-2027 season. The C of O Lady Bobcats brought the NCCAA national title home to Point Lookout in the 2022-2023 season.

For more information about College of the Ozarks and its athletic programs, visit www.cofo.edu.