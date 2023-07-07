Ballparks of America is asking the local business community to come together to help sponsor the 36 teams coming to Branson for the Babe Ruth League’s Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.
The tournament will have teams coming to Branson on Aug. 2, from across the United States, as well as teams from Japan, Korea, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, the Netherlands, and for the first time a team from Uganda.
Ballparks is hosting an “Adopt-A-Team” program where each of the 36 participating teams will have a local sponsor. The sponsor will welcome the team to town and help them experience what Branson and the Ozarks have to offer.
The Titanic Museum Experience is partnering with Ballparks to help spark the sponsorship campaign. Titanic is sponsoring the 12 international teams participating in the World Series, and is the four-time sponsor of the team from Puerto Rico.
“It is our hope that there will be 11 other businesses in Branson and Southwest Missouri that will adopt an international team,” Titanic’s Senior Executive of Sales & Events Kristina Hagey said in a statement. “This will enhance the experience for our international visitors and will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our Adopt-A-Team sponsors.”
Paul Satterwhite, part of the Ballparks of America ownership group, expressed his enthusiasm for the community aspect of the Adopt-Team program.
“Ballparks of America is thrilled to once again host the Major/70 World Series and to also lead out on the effort to engage the community in this once in a lifetime Adopt-A-Team program,” Satterwhite said in a statement.
Satterwhite and the Titanic team are encouraging businesses who might be interested in sponsoring a tournament team to visit ballparksofamerica.com or the Ballpark’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BallparksofAmerica, to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. A business can sponsor a team by visiting /ballparksofamerica.com/sponsor-agreement/ and filling out all the requested information.
