The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs won their third district title in four years on Saturday.

They moved on to the state bracket which begins on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs were the No. 1 seed in the Class 1 District 7 bracket and earned a first round bye.

School of the Ozarks was also in that bracket as the No. 4 seed. The Patriots started the tournament with a 3-0 win over Fordland before Blue Eye defeated them in the semifinal round.

Blue Eye won the first two sets 25-14 and 25-9 before School of the Ozarks fought back in the final two sets. The Patriots won Set 3 25-20 before Blue Eye responded with a 25-19 fourth set win to seal the victory.

School of the Ozarks ended the season 11-17-4.

Blue Eye went on to the championship and won 3-0 over Galena on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs will play against the Class 1 District 8 Champion at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Blue Eye High School. The District 8 bracket was not completed until Tuesday night, thus Blue Eye’s opponent was known at the time of publication.

Forsyth was the only other team in the area to make it to the district championship game. The Lady Panthers earned the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 10. They earned a first round bye while No. 5 Hollister faced off with No. 4 Willow Springs.

Hollister lost 3-2 to Willow Springs to end the season 5-22-3.

Forsyth defeated Ava in the semifinal round 3-1 and moved on to face Mountain Grove in the Class 3 District 10 Championship. The game was played Monday night and the result was not available in time for publication.

If the Lady Panthers win, they will play again on Thursday in the sectional round of the Class 3 State Tournament.

Reeds Spring and Branson also saw their seasons come to an end in their first district games last week.

No. 2 Reeds Spring was upset by No. 3 Clever in a 3-1 game in the Class 3 District 11 Tournament. The Lady Wolves still ended the season with a winning record of 16-11-2. In the Class 5 District 11 bracket, No. 5 Branson fell 3-0 to No. 4 Ozark. Branson ended its season 7-21-4.