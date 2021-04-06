The Forsyth softball and baseball teams hosted Mt. Vernon and New Covenant Academy on Friday, April 2.
Both games were held at 1 p.m. and aimed to raise funds for Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer, an organization aimed to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.
Portions of concession stand funds were donated to the cause, and donations were also accepted leading up to the games.
In the softball game, Mt. Vernon defeated Forsyth 2-1. Mt. Vernon’s five hits game it the advantage, despite a 21-out performance from Forsyth’s Lindsay Essary in the circle. She struck out one and walked zero.
Over on the baseball field, Forsyth pulled out the one-run win, defeating New Covenant Academy 5-4. The Panthers moved to 6-1 on the season with their only loss coming from 7-1 Springfield Catholic.
The softball team stacked Hollister and Blue Eye on Monday and Tuesday before hosting the Forsyth Tournament on Saturday, April 10.
The baseball team, on the other hand, has three games in three days, traveling to Fair Grove on Thursday, hosting Hollister on Friday and hitting the road again to play McDonald County on Saturday.
