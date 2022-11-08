NASCAR driver Joey Gase will be coming to Branson take part in some Veterans Week activities and to give area racing fans a chance to see the No. 35 Branson/Lifetime Destinations car, which drove in the 2022 Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.
The car will have a special wrap titled “Branson Honors Veterans Every Day.”
“We’re excited to come down and have some more fun in Branson and also bring the car down for Veterans Day and have the tourists and veterans check it out,” Gase told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
At least three public events will take place with Gase:
On Friday, Nov. 11, Gase and the car will be at the corner of Main St. and Commercial St. in downtown Branson from 10 a.m. to noon. Veterans will have the opportunity to sign the car.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, Gase and the car will be at the Military Marvels display next to Ripley’s Believe It or Not, across from the Branson Ferris Wheel, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Finally on Sunday, November 13, Gase will participate in the Naskart Entertainers Cup Race, where local celebrities will race against Gase on the Heavy Metal High Rise Go-Kart track at The Track Family Fun Park. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Gase said he’ll be bringing the family and is looking forward to a fun weekend enjoying what Branson has to offer.
