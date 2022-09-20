Lions and Tigers may challenge the Blue Eye Bulldogs, but Bears? They’re no problem.
The Blue Eye Bulldogs baseball squad picked up three wins last week over the Galena Bears and Conway Bears.
On Monday, Sept. 12, the Bulldogs traveled to Galena to blowout the Bears 14-0 in a huge offensive display.
Pitcher Trey Lippe collected the win, throwing three innings. Colton Spinning threw for two innings in relief. Spinning, Logan Isbell and Landon Murray each collected three hits. Trey Lippe, Brady Isbell, Cayden Murray, and Braden Johnson each collected a hit.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Bulldogs traveled to Crane for the Wood Bat Tournament to again face the Galena Bears as well as the Conway Bears.
Blue Eye again bested Galena in a closer game, ending in a 9-8 result. Beau Brown took the win, with Trey Lippe picking up the save. Brady Isbell went 2-3 at the plate with two runs batted in. Cayden Murray and Landon Murray each collected a hit.
Against Conway, the Bulldogs scored 10 runs, defeating the Bears 10-1.
Lippe recorded the win, pitching six innings while striking out eight batters and giving up no hits. Lippe and Brady Isbell each went 3 for 4 at the plate. Riley Redus and Landon Murray each collected two hits, and Kaden Jones went 1 for 2, bringing Blue Eye’s record to 5-3 for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.