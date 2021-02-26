The Branson Pirates upped their competition in the final week of the regular season thanks to weather postponements.

Two losses to Willard and Nixa moved them to 10-13 on the year. The Pirates played Friday, Feb. 26, against Neosho, but the result of that game was not available at the time of publication.

On Tuesday night at Willard, the Pirates lost 55-48. The following night at Nixa, the Pirates lost 76-62 to the 18-6 Nixa Eagles.

The boys will start the postseason on Monday, March 1, at Ozark as the No. 3 seed in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament.

Lady Pirates struggle continues

The young Lady Pirates roster lost 67-21 to the 20-4 Willard Lady Tigers. It was their 19th loss of the season.

They faced Nixa on Thursday before turning around and playing the Lady Eagles again on Tuesday in the first round of the district tournament. The results of Thursday’s game were not available at the time of publication.

The Lady Pirates were 4-19 after the loss to Willard.