School of the Ozarks Upper School students place third in the Missouri State Scholar Bowl competition.

School of the Ozarks students traveled to Columbia, Missouri, for the competition on May 6. Following the competition, School of the Ozarks students received their placement for the state competition.

The MSHSAA State Scholar Bowl Championship has teams divided into six classes, each with eight districts. The scholar bowl is a game in which two teams compete head-to-head to answer questions from history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture, sports, and more.

There were more than 70 teams statewide competing in the same class as School of the Ozarks.

The School of the Ozarks State Scholar Bowl competitors were Lilly Barnes, JoElla Carey, John Carswell, Jude Healey, Caleb Martin, Leah McBride, Sophia Osborne, and Alieah Youngblood.

“Jude Healey was our only senior and did a phenomenal job leading our team through each round,” Scott McElvain, assistant to the dean of the lab school said. “His relaxed and calm demeanor was greatly appreciated through the intense competitive atmosphere.”

McElvain expressed his pride in the team and the way they represented the school.

“It was a delightful experience seeing these students succeed in the way they did this year,” McElvain said. “They represented School of the Ozarks all the way through this historic run for the S of O scholar bowl team. It couldn’t have happened to a better group of students.”

For more information on School of the Ozarks visit patriots.cofo.edu/.