The Forsyth boys basketball season came to an end after losing to Willow Springs 61-51 on Tuesday, March 2.
Forsyth played a tough schedule this season and finished with a 14-13 record.
Head coach Eric Rogers said despite the loss, he was proud of how his team played and improved throughout the season.
“The younger kids stepped up against Willow Springs, and we all went down fighting,” Rogers said. “That’s all you can ask. You can’t win them all, but they tried.”
The end to the season brings the end to seven seniors’ careers, but Rogers said he’s still excited for the future of the program.
Trevor Huey, the starting point guard for the Panthers, returns for his final year next season. Thomas Baird, who provided size down low, returns for two more seasons. And Zack Strahan and Levi Lux also have two more years after their older brothers graduate.
“They know what the expectations are for next year, and they’re not only willing to meet them but to exceed them in the future,” Rogers said.
(0) comments
