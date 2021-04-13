After being ranked No. 2 in the state for Class 3 by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association, the Panthers lost three straight games to Fair Grove, Hollister and McDonald County.

Fair Grove (6-5) defeated the Panthers 9-0, as did Hollister.

The Tigers weren’t listed in the rankings but did receive votes. They moved to 11-1 after hosting the Hollister Baseball Festival.

Forsyth struggled to get the bats going against Hollister, only recording two hits in the 9-0 loss.

Hollister seniors Landon Richards and Colby Teaster prevented much offense from Forsyth, combining for 11 strikeouts through seven innings of play.

Forsyth moved to 7-4 on the season.

The Tigers defeated Forsyth, Pacific, Hillcrest and Summit Christian Academy by a combined score of 48-11.

In the 10-2 over Pacific, Richards recorded four hits and six RBIs, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Despite a concern for field conditions and weather, the tournament was able to continue on Saturday, when Hollister defeated Hillcrest 11-1 and Summit Christian Academy 18-8.

Forsyth played at Billings on Monday and will continue its road stand at Crane on Thursday and Hartville on Friday.

Hollister played at 10-1 Aurora on Tuesday and will travel to Logan-Rogersville (7-3) on Thursday. Fair Grove (6-5) will visit the Tigers on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. start time.