It was high school basketball in its purest form.

The student sections were filled with masked high schoolers. Spectators filled every other row of the stands to abide by the roped off areas for social distancing.

Conversations filled the gym and overwhelmed a listener’s ears. It was the first time in almost a year that a gym echoed with this many voices. The teams walking onto the court added to the cluster of noises. Shoes squeaked, balls bounced, some shots swished and others banked off the backboard.

The scoreboard buzzed loud and quick twice.

It was time.

Time for a rematch.

Forsyth’s lineup was announced, and each player ran out in their all-black uniforms with blue trim and white accents — just as they had at Walnut Grove High School 20 days earlier.

Then it was home team Hollister’s turn: white uniforms with blue trim. Just like 20 days earlier.

The looks on everyone’s faces – from the starters to the last player on the bench – gave away what everyone expected. This was going to be a battle to the buzzer.

Toss. Tip. Play.

Hollister took the home-court advantage quickly. Juniors Cole Jones and Josh Barlow each managed seven points in the first quarter. Forsyth’s top scorers, on the other hand, were almost held scoreless. Senior Gavin Lux, who eventually led his team with 21 points, scored a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Seniors Buck Sanders and Hunter Creson hadn’t put up any points after the first quarter.

After one, Hollister fans became hopeful. The Tigers led 19-10.

In the second quarter, Forsyth tried its best to work back into the game but was again held up when it came to buckets. Hollister relied on six of its 11 second quarter points from Barlow.

At halftime, Hollister led 30-19.

The third quarter told, yet again, a similar tale as the first two quarters. Hollister tried to pull away but Forsyth was trying just as hard to stay in the game.

The Panthers outscored the Tigers by one, 17-16, so Hollister took a 10-point lead into the final quarter.

Then the momentum shifted.

Forsyth knocked in another gear. It wasn’t an unfamiliar one. In fact, the Panthers had used it against Hollister in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic game. Their intensity was high this game, but it wasn’t quite the same as it had been at a neutral site. That all changed in the fourth quarter.

Sanders, who had eight points coming into the final eight minutes, snagged steals and managed to score on multiple breakaways. The score got closer. Barlow and Jones tried to make shots, but most snuck out of the rim or barely tipped off it before falling into the hands of a Forsyth defender.

When the score got too close for comfort, Hollister head coach Pete Leonard called a timeout. But the momentum shift was solidified.

Sander scored 11 points to finish out with 19 total. Lux scored seven, and three other teammates added to that for a 25-point quarter for a 61-59 win.

Forsyth’s redemption was secured. Forsyth maintained possession for the most part in the final minute and a half. The Panthers celebrated their win in front of the bench before heading to the locker room.

Forsyth is now 8-7 while Hollister is 13-3.