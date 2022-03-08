The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs are going to the Final Four.

On Wednesday, March 2 the Lady Bulldogs faced off against the No.3 ranked Miller Cardinals in Sectional play. Blue Eye defeated the Cardinals 56-30.

Lead scorer for the Lady Bulldogs against Miller was Avery Arnold with 18 points. Also scoring for Blue Eye:

- Gracyn Fairchild with 12 points

- Riley Arnold with 9 points

- Sam George with 9 points

- Makayla Johnson with 6 points

- Kyla Warren with 2 points

The Lady Bulldogs moved into the Quarterfinals on Saturday, March 5th. The Blue Eye girls took on Dora Lady Falcons. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Dora 67-42.

Leading the scoring for Blue Eye was Kyla Warren with 22 points. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were:

- Avery Arnold with 15 points

- Gracyn Fairchild with 14 points

- Riley Arnold with 6 points

- Sam George with 6

- Makayla Johnson and Hailey Hobbs with 2 points each

With the win over Dora, the Lady Bulldogs advance to the Final Four for the third year in a row. The Blue Eye girls finished third in last year’s semi-finals. They lost in the semi-finals two years ago but the third place game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs will play No.1 ranked Wellington Napoleon Tigers on Friday, March 11th at 12 noon at John Q. Hammons arena located on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.