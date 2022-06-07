Four graduated senior football players from Hollister and Reeds Spring had the opportunity to play in one final game of high school football this month.

On Friday, June 3, the 21st Annual Grin Iron Classic All-Star Football, hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club, was hosted at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Attendees were granted the privilege of watching nearly 90 locally graduated seniors from Southwest Missouri play in their very last high school football game. The participating players were selected by the Southwest Missouri High School Football Coaches Association to be a part of the East Vs West All-Star competition.

The East Team welcomed AJ Narvaez and Tyler Goebel from Hollister and Evan Gross and Tyler Yezefski from Reeds Spring.

“Both Tyler and AJ were selected to the Sertoma All Star game, which is the southwest Missouri area senior all star game for football,” Hollister High School Football Head Coach Mike Johnson said. “Tyler and AJ both played very well for the East team, which won the game 28-2. Both of them had a blast participating in it.”

Admission tickets into the game were $10 each and benefited the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, fondly known as the “Tooth Truck,” which operates via the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. The Tooth Truck is a mobile dental clinic helping provide dental treatment and dental hygiene education for local children in need.

Since its debut in July 2002, nearly 30,000 children have been treated through more than 62,200 dental appointments valued at over $20 million. The philosophy of The Tooth Truck is to complete each child’s treatment plan so every patient has a healthy smile.

The Tooth Truck operates Monday through Friday, all year-round, visiting sites such as Great Circle, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Salvation Army when schools are not in session. There is no charge for services provided by the Tooth Truck as they operate entirely with donations from our community and Missouri Medicaid reimbursements.

The 2022 Grin Iron Classic was made possible by the support of the community and presenting sponsors: Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club and Delta Dental of Missouri, leadership sponsors Mediacom and The Greater Springfield Dental Society; supporting sponsors Mercy and The Kevin Singleton Family, and contributing sponsors Colorgraphic Printing and McDonald’s.

For additional information visit rmhcozarks.org.