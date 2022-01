The McDonald’s All American Games is where hype becomes legacy, and is the next step in the journey from being a local standout, to five-star recruit, and ultimately to becoming a household name. This year, a new generation is set to leave it all on the court as more than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games – including four players from Branson. The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, which is comprised of the nation’s most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches. The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are:

• Felix Okpara, Link Academy

• Julian Phillips, Link Academy

• Tarris Reed Jr, Link Academy

• Jordan Walsh, Link Academy

The new class of nominees joins a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.

“It’s great to celebrate these players who are proudly representing their families, Link Academy and all of Branson,” said Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Andy Ruprecht. “The Games have elevated thousands of athletes over four decades, supporting many communities across the country in the process. I look forward tofollowing these players on their journeys, as they go on to accomplish incredible feats both on and off the court.”

A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m. ET.

Fans can then tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.