Two Link Academy graduates are heading for the bright lights of the NBA after being drafted in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Julian Phillips will travel to Chicago after the Bulls traded their way into the draft. The Bulls initially had no picks in the 2023 draft, but took part in a trade with the Washington Wizards after the Wizards made a three-team deal, which provided them the No. 35 overall pick.
“It was an exciting night,” Bulls Executive Vice President Arturas Karnišovas said at a post-draft press conference. “We acquired rights to a player we like and we are very excited about it, and now our focus is shifting to free agency and how we can improve our team moving forward. We had some looks (at trades into) the first, but we felt the position we acquired Julian worked out very well. We just target the most talented guys. Our group had him (rated) much higher. We looked at a lot of things in the first round as well, and it just came out we got a very good player. So we are very happy with that.”
Phillips was part of the 33-2 inaugural Link Academy team, which lost in the championship game of the GEICO Nationals. He spent last season with the Tennessee Volunteers, averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He had been a starter until suffering an injury late in the season and played very little in the NCAA Tournament.
Jordan Walsh will be heading to Beantown after the Boston Celtics traded their No. 34 pick in the draft to Sacramento for the No. 38 pick and a future second round draft pick. Walsh was ESPN’s No. 39 prospect before the draft. He played one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks, averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 24 minutes per game.
As a member of the inaugural Link Academy squad, he averaged 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He was also named a McDonald’s All-American.
