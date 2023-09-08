GIRLS GOLF
EDITORS NOTE: The schedule printed in the Saturday Sept. 9 edition was incorrect. This is the updated Girls Golf Schedule for Hollister.
HOLLISTER GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE
September 11 – V @ Bolivar Tournament
September 13 – JV (Rogersville) @ Springfield
September 19 – JV (Strafford) @ Marshfield
September 21 – V @ Cassville
September 26 – Match (Clever) @ Hidden Valley
October 2 – V Big 8 @ Carthage
October 9 – Districts @ TBA
October 15-17 – State Championship
HOLLISTER GIRLS GOLF ROSTER
Madelyn Dimetroff
Madison Harrison
Mahali Loftis
Hannah Ponder
Miranda Woolstrum
Emelyn Crisler
Emma Richards
Hollister Cross County
BOYS & GIRLS HOLLISTER CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
9/14 Aurora Home 4 p.m.
9/19 Ava Away 4 p.m.
9/30 Nixa Away 9 a.m.
10/7 Branson Away 9 a.m.
10/10 Clever Home 4 p.m.
10/17 Big 8 Meet Away 4 p.m.
10/28 District Meet Away
11/4 State Meet Away
HOLLISTER CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Boys
Lucas Nelson
Andres Flores
Samuel Hebert
Ty Bradley
Girls
Ella Green
Macie Laird
Allie Archibeque
Hollister Girls Volleyball
HOLLISTER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
9/9 Patriot Invitational Away
9/11 Springfield Catholic Home 7 p.m.
9/14 Hillcrest Home 6:30 p.m.
9/16 Cabool Invitational Tournament
9/18 Monett Home 7 p.m.
9/19 Marshfield Home 7:30 p.m.
9/21 Mt. Vernon Away 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Parkview Away 7 p.m.
9/26 Spokane Away 5 p.m.
9/28 Logan-Rogersville Home 7 p.m.
10/3 Aurora Away 7 p.m.
10/5 Seymour Away 7 p.m.
10/7 Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament
10/9 Forsyth Home 7:30 p.m.
10/10 Reeds Spring Away 7 p.m.
10/12 East Newton Away 7 p.m.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL ROSTER
Madeline Blackwood
Kami Blankenship
Isabella E Dopko
Kelly Garceau
Autumn Golightly
Paige Hurley
Ellanna Newell
Isabella Parrish
Lola Smith
Kingsley Jade-
-Tiefry-Morlang
Olivia Williams
Alyssa Paige Danielson
Bella Ann Cavins
Olivia Dawn Buttram
Ellie Anne Wade
Gracyn Jones
Cambree Ann Hodges
