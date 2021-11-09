Lady Cats vs. Statesmen

The College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats made a northern trek to Des Moines, IA over the weekend to participate in the Grand View University Classic. The weekend schedule would pit the Lady Cats against William Penn University in the Friday evening contest and the host, Grand View University in the Saturday game.

Coming off a difficult loss to Tabor College earlier in the week, the Lady Cats felt they had something to prove. Annie Noah wasted no time getting her 20-point night started, hitting a turn-around jumper on the first possession to score the first points of the contest. The Statesmen quickly answered, and it took a bit for the Lady Cats to get the rest of the offense rolling. A Kayley Frank basket would be the only other points the Lady Cats could get in the first 4:30 of the opening period. WPU, on the other hand, would continue scoring and take and early 10-4 lead. A Kyra Hardesty three cut the deficit to three with 5:30 remaining in the opening stanza. Free throws by Noah and Frank would tie the score at 10 and the battle was on. Defense controlled the next couple of minutes and neither team could find the basket. Another Kyra Hardesty three broke the drought and put the Lady Cats on top, 13-10. The Lady Cat defense continued to hold strong, only allowing two more WPU points in the quarter. A traditional three-point play by Blythe Benefield would round out the Lady Cat scoring and give them a 16-12 lead, after one period of play.

Defense continued to be the dominant theme in the second period as the Lady Cats held WPU scoreless until the 6:53 mark. A pair of Noah baskets and a Stevi Jones three put the Lady Cats up, 23-12. Noah continued to make it rain as she poured in another two points following the WPU basket. Foul trouble began to plague the Lady Cats and the next six WPU points came from the charity stripe. Suddenly the Statesmen were back in contention. Michelle Gabani jumped into the scoring column, but a WPU three at the 1:09 mark would cut the Lady Cat lead to two, 29-27. Annie Noah answered and put the Lady Cats up 31-27 heading into the locker room.

Both teams continued their defensive game plan to start the second half and neither team would score through the 8:09 mark. Annie Noah drained a free throw to open the Lady Cats scoring. WPU immediately answered with a basket of their own. Blythe Benefield hit a three on the next possession and followed with another two to build the Lady Cat lead to 10, 39-29. WPU would not go away and continued to battle. With the lead cut to six, a Kayley Frank bucket put the Lady Cats up by eight, with 3:27 to go. Just 24 seconds later, Frank drilled one from long range to build the lead to 11, 44-33. WPU continued to challenge and cut the lead back to nine. Baskets by Jada Henry and Kyra Hardesty were enough to hold off the Statesmen charge and two Kayley Frank free throws, with no time on the clock, would put C of O up 50-39, heading to the fourth quarter.

WPU started the fourth quarter hitting a three but Steve Jones, Michelle Gabani, and Annie Noah responded with baskets to hold WPU at bay. With 3:52 left to play, Blythe Benefield hit a shot to give the Lady Cats a 58-46 advantage and they would not look back. The Lady Cat defense proved to be too much for the Statesmen and a free throw and a three would be the extent of their offense the rest of the game. Annie Noah tacked on two more baskets to close out the Lady Cat scoring and C of O would prevail 62-50.

After the game, Coach Mullis stated, “Our team played really well tonight coming off an atypical performance on Tuesday. We pulled together, went to work in practice preparing for this game, and got back to doing what we do well. I’m proud of our leaders for stepping up and regaining our team’s focus.”

Annie Noah recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kayley Frank added 13 points, Blythe Benefield – 10, Kyra Hardesty – 8, Stevi Jones – 5, Michelle Gabani – 4, and Jada Henry – 2. Michelle Gabani pulled down nine rebounds and Kayley Frank eight in the cause.

Lady Cats vs. Vikings

In their second game with Jordan Wersinger out due to injury, the Lady Cats were set to face the host, Grand View Vikings. Grand View had started the season 4-0 so the Lady Cats knew they would have their hands full.

The game was set to be a back and forth battle as the teams traded baskets in the early going. The Vikings scored first but Kyra Hardesty got the Lady Cats on the board with a basket, followed by a deep three. Grand View kept the upper hand with another pair of baskets, but Kayley Frank and Annie Noah jumped into the scoring column to tie is at nine. The teams continued to battle back and forth, and the Lady Cats took their first lead, 17-15, on an Annie Noah bucket with 2:42 left in the opening frame. The Vikings quickly responded and went on a 6-0 run to go up 21-17. Kayley Frank connected for two with :23 seconds remaining but GVU hit a three at the buzzer to end the quarter with the Lady Cats trailing 24-19.

The second stanza started off slow for both teams as no one scored for the first 1:42. Kayley Frank opened the Lady Cat scoring with three free throws but there were no field goals to be found. Grand View continued to attack and soon the deficit had grown to 11, 33-22. Coach Mullis took a timeout with 4:22 left in the half to get the offense back on track. The timeout was to no avail and Grand View continued to build their lead while the Lady Cats stayed cold. A Stevi Jones free throw put the Lady Cats trailing 37-23 with 2:22 left in the half. Jones put the Lady Cats into the field goal column with a three at the :39 mark and that would conclude the scoring for the half. The Lady Cats cold streak had landed them in a 41-26 hole, heading to the locker room.

The Lady Cats had work to do if they were going to claw back into the game. The Vikings hit a three to open the third period, but Annie Noah and Michelle Gabani got things going for the Lady Cats. Noah added two more baskets and Frank one, but the defense needed to make a stand. The Lady Cats struggled to get momentum and the Vikings maintained an 18-point spread. The Lady Cats continued to push with baskets from Frank, Noah, and Hardesty to end the frame, but the third quarter ended with the Lady Cats trailing 60-42.

As time became a serious factor, the Lady Cats needed something to change the tide. A Pair of Viking free throws added to the deficit, but Michele Gabani hit back to back buckets to cut into the lead. A Stevi Jones three capped a Lady Cat 7-0 run and finally there was a burst of momentum. Grand View opted for a timeout and broke the string with a pair of free throws. Jones answered with a pair of free throws of her own and Kayley Frank scored a traditional three-point play to cut the gap to 10, 64-54. With 4:02 remaining, Annie Noah connected inside and the deficit was eight. The Lady Cats had the Vikings in a tight spot and the comeback effort was in full swing. Back to back threes by the Vikings took the wind out of the comeback sail and the game began to slip out of reach. A Gabani basket cut the score to 70-58 with 2:18 remaining. The Vikings hit another pair of threes and with a two by Katie Mayes and a Kayley Frank three, the Lady Cat scoring ended and the final, 76-63 was recorded.

Kayley Frank led the Lady Cat offense with 19 points. Annie Noah recorded her second consecutive double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Stevi Jones added nine, Michelle Gabani – 8, Kyra Hardesty – 7, and Katie Mayes chipped in two.

The Lady Cats will travel to Kansas as the face Friends University Thursday and compete in the Sterling College - Lonnie Kruse Classic, Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s game time is 7 PM. Games for Friday and Saturday will be at 6 PM and Noon respectively.