The Forsyth girls basketball team won three straight games to win the Galena Lady Bear Classic last week. The three wins moved them to 9-3 so far this season.

Senior Scarlett Texeira has been the one other teams look out for – she’s the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer and rebounder – but Texeira’s class is built of six other contributors as well as some strong underclassmen.

Forsyth played one game outside of the tournament last week against Fair Grove, which was their only loss for the week as well. Fair Grove won 61-57, eventually making free throws to secure the win. Forsyth was down by a lot after the first quarter, but worked its way back to eventually take the lead twice in the fourth.

Texeira scored 17, but freshman Belle Barrickman was the team’s leader on the court that night. She came off the bench and managed a 15-point-10-rebound double-double.

In the Galena tournament, scoring was spread out between all of head coach Mandy Rogers’ squad.

The Lady Panthers played the host in Game 1. Rogers had 11 players in the game, and all 11 scored in the 81-36 win. Texeira led with 16 points and a near double-double with nine rebounds. Fellow senior Katrina Drake was close behind with 11.

In Game 2, the Lady Panthers faced Reeds Spring for the third time this season. Reeds Spring managed the most points it’s had so far against them, but Forsyth still pulled out the 70-35 win thanks to a 29-0 start to the game.

The Lady Panthers defeated Seymour 62-32 in the championship game. A 26-8 run in the second quarter sealed the deal.

Barrickman led the team in scoring with 12 points. She also had seven rebounds and four steals. Senior Triniti Sullender had 10 points and five steals.

Texeira didn’t have near as many opportunities to score in the championship game. She was held to six points and nine rebounds thanks to being pressured by four or five defenders at a time. Still, she won tournament MVP for the third year in a row.

This week, the Lady Panthers hope to continue their tournament dominance with a trip to the Mansfield Tournament.