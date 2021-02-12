The Blue Eye boys basketball team defeated Southwest (Washburn) 60-58 on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at home.
The Bulldogs are now 12-9 this season.
Because Blue Eye is a Class 2 school, Districts begins Feb. 22.
The Bulldogs will host Marion C. Early High School at 7 p.m. for the first round of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament.
