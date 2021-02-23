The Association of Independent Institutions announced its postseason tournament brackets on Monday.
The College of the Ozarks women earned the top seed and will face Fisher College of Massachusetts in the first semifinal game. Tip off is set for noon on Friday, Feb. 26, at Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould, Arkansas.
The Lady Cats enter the tournament with a 6-1 record. Fisher had seven of its 11 games canceled this season. It played one match on Tuesday, and entered that game with a 1-2 record.
If the Lady Cats win, they will play in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The two championship-contending teams will move on to the NAIA national tournament.
The men earned the No. 4 seed and will play host Crowley’s Ridge College at 5 p.m. on Friday. The men’s championship will tip off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Same as the women, the two final teams will move on to the NAIA national tournament as part of the automatic bids for the league.
The Bobcats enter the tournament 1-4 compared to Crowley’s Ridge’s record of 9-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.