The Forsyth Panthers defeated the Strafford Indians on Friday, October 7, 35-23.

The Forsyth Panthers varsity football team hosted the Strafford Indians on Friday, Oct. 7.

QB Aaron Gross during pregame warmup.

The Indians took a lead against the Panthers in the first quarter.  The Panthers answered back with a 43 yard pass, gaining much needed ground. The Panthers scored a touchdown bringing the score 7-14. In the 2nd quarter, the Panthers were able to take control with two fumble recoveries. 

Going into the second half the Panthers had taken the lead and never let go of it.

 The Forsyth Panthers defeated Strafford 35-23, making them the Midlakes Conference champions. 

The game was a heavily offensive battle with much fanfare, as the crowd could be heard cheering nearly half a mile away. 

Panther Johnathan Goodwin targets Strafford QB.

The Panthers will travel to Butler, MO to face the Bears, Friday, Oct. 14.

 

