Track and field athletes from Blue Eye finished in the top four at the Class 2 Sectional 3 Tournament, held on Saturday, May 13.
The State Meet will be held in Jefferson City on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. The following are the results from the Class 2 Sectional 3 Tournament.
Boys:
1st Place: Houston Parker in 800m
2nd Place: 4x800 Relay (Alex LaBrier, Mason Phillips, Jadon Weaver, Houston Parker), 4x400 Relay (Braden Johnson, Alex LaBrier, Jadon Weaver, Houston Parker)
4th Place: Cam Fultz in Javelin, 4x200 Relay (Braden Johnson, Kaden Jones, Ashton Little, Alex LaBrier)
Girls:
4th Place: 4x100 Relay (Kylee Swopes, Kieryn Fairchild, Sam George, Emmalee Litel)
