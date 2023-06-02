On the last weekend of April, a group of friends and family reunited to continue a 40-year tradition on Table Rock Lake.

In 1983, Chris Nienhaus along with his brothers and a handful of friends started a get-together, a loosely organized non-tournament fishing tournament on Table Rock Lake.

“We started it mostly for bragging rights,” Nienhaus told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Who would have thought they would still be at it a lifetime later. I think that all the participants through the years would agree that the secrets to the longevity of this event are the good attitudes and camaraderie our family and friends bring with them to the lake. Everyone comes prepared to relax, catch fish and to reconnect with friends.”

Nienhuas said the fishing tournament has its roots in his family’s history.

“I remember every year coming to Table Rock Lake with my family. We started coming down the year the dam was built,” Nienhaus said. “Mel, our dad, started driving from St. Louis to the newly filled Table Rock Lake back in 1958. He had a passion for bass fishing. He shared that passion with his six boys and four daughters. We could not wait to make the long drive down old Route 66 (no air conditioner, and no smooth surfaced interstate) to the lake for our vacation trips.”

Nienhaus said the trips were some of his favorite childhood memories.

“We describe those trips as either sitting on a sibling’s lap, or one of them was sitting on my lap. A stack of grocery bags from A&P was kept handy for road sickness, which tended to happen as a simultaneous group event, after one of the kids would get it started,” Nienhaus said. “ My mom, Katy (Catherine), grew up in the country in Cuba, MO. She loved to fish too, whenever she wasn’t taking care of the 10 kids. We would set up camp at the Kimberling City, Hwy 13 camp ground. I am not sure how Mom made that work with one big tent, but we all survived.”

Even in the days of family vacation Nienhaus said the competitive nature of him and his siblings was evident.

“Tom, my oldest brother, took it to the next level and started catching big bass, creating a competitive nature in the rest of the boys,” Nienhaus said. “When we were very young, Tom would come in with a big bass, we all knew that we must catch one like that. Maybe even just a little bigger than Tom’s. My brothers Paul, Bob and Dan were all fighting along with me to beat Tom.”

Then in a serendipitous turn of events, Nienhaus met a fishing guide out of Kimberling City.

“Bill Beck and I met at 18 years old. We became close friends, and I was lucky enough to spend some good years with Bill, as a college roommate. I also worked with him at his parents’ resort, Schooner Creek. The friendship quickly was extended to my brothers,” Nienhaus said. “At 18 years old, Bill had already been guiding resort customers for bass for quite a few years. Bill quietly became a local legend, as a guide and as a personality. He is truly missed. In 1982, after my brothers and I were fishing to win a friendly wager while staying at Schooner Creek, Bill weighed our fish. We paid off the winner, but Bill mentioned we should turn this into something more formal. The next year, 40 years ago in 1983, we arrived at the resort, and there on the counter in the office were two big trophies; Big Bass and 1st Place for the Nienhaus Classic. Bill stood there behind the counter with that big Bill Beck grin. Bill kind of changed it from just a fishing trip into more of an informal, formal event, that kind of got people motivated to come fish with us and it has really, really grown from there.”

For four decades, the Nienhaus Classic has been “An excuse to go fishing,” said Nienhaus.

“Me and my brothers coordinate the event with help from our kids, a bunch of cousins and friends. Annual braggin’ rights are established, and one name is added to the traveling trophy. World-class bullshitting is prevalent,” Nienhaus said. “Very few of those stories are corroborated, or would be believed by even the most naive young fisherman. Cold beverages, fresh fried fish and much camaraderie are all part of the event.”

Nienhaus said since its inception the Nienhaus Classic has been a way not only to connect with family but it has been extended to include friends.

“We invite not only the family, but ever so often we have friends who join us,” Nienhaus said. “The event is invitational only, but we have so many people who over the years have joined us. We have between 30 to 50 family members and friends come every year. It is like a family reunion with fishing, trophies and fun.”

Nienhaus said the event is now a legacy event with multi-generational participation.

“As the years went by, the next generation of Nienhaus kids started coming too; Sarah, Kara, Brian, Matt, Clayton. Our cousins and friends all came and brought their kids too,” Nienhaus said. “My dad’s great-grandkids are getting to fishing age. This year they helped the Nienhaus Classic weigh-in station, and are ready to participate next year. That will be the fourth generation of the family enjoying this tradition. We are fortunate to have found such a great wholesome tradition to bring us all together. When we first started the kids started coming. My son, who lives in St. Louis, comes down every year. I got a couple of nieces who actually come, they’re really good fishermen. Now we’re kind of getting to the point where grandkids are gonna start coming. My grandson is 9 years old and he keeps talking about how he wants to fish all day.

“I expect to continue going forward and I always said that even if there’s just two boats and four guys, we will do the tournament. People come to this thing every year, you know, some people can make it, some people can’t for regular reasons but we always have it. I do think it is going to be a legacy.”

Nienhaus said the backdrop of the Ozarks and the beauty of Table Rock Lake has become a focal point of his family and he hopes it will continue to be a place to build memories.

“Table Rock Lake is definitely the perfect place to spend time outdoors and on the water with the kids, making memories that will last us all a lifetime,” Nienhaus said. “My dad knew it was a place to help bring us together. Bill knew our family’s competitive nature and helped bring this tradition to the next level. We are not a real tournament, we are just a bunch of friends and family who get together for bragging rights. We also have fun just being together on the lake for the weekend. We give out all kinds of ‘trophies’ and tell all kinds of fish tales. It is about bonding.”

Nienhaus said it has been great to carry on such a traditional get together with family.

“I remember growing up with nine brothers and sisters and always looking forward to camping and fishing every summer,” Nienhaus said. “It was a time before kids had lots of distractions. We just enjoyed being outside and playing with each other. It was something which brought families together. We are continuing this and I am so grateful to my dear friend Bill for pushing it forward to something more formal. It helps us make it a priority. Every year it is on the calendar and we know to take the time to come together to earn some bragging rights by catching the biggest bass and having the best day of fishing.”

This year the winners were:

- Lunkerfest Big Bass (Thursday) Chris Nienhaus with a 4.14 lb catch

- Big Bass (Friday) Mike Guidorzi with a 3.25 lb catch

- Third place overall Chuck Whelehon with 11.73 lbs

- Second place overall Mike Guidorz with 11.96 lbs

- First place overall went to Andy Broyles with 12.36 lbs.

Broyles won the first place trophy and had his named added to the annual traveling trophy.

“Andy figured out a technique that was like what we all tried but had a bit of a difference,” states the Nienhaus Classic Newsletter. “We all threw swimbaits, but Andy threw his baits to a super shallow water and burned it to the boat. The reaction bite approach worked perfectly.”

Broyles said he was excited to win on the day.

“I would like to say a few words about my journey to the top. For 33 years, I have fished the tournament and put up with Chris’ goofiness,” Broyles said in the newsletter. “This year, I had some of the best fishing days I’ve had in a long time, and I know all the group did too. On tournament day my fishing partner (Adam Loeffler) caught 3 keepers early and I didn’t even have a fish, I was using a sexy shad color...nothing, I switched to the ‘original’ sexy shad color and ‘hello fishes.’ I’d like to give some credit to my net man (Adam), he was johnny on the spot with the net. It was an incredible day and I hope to see everyone back next year.”

According to the newsletter, this is the first time in 33 years Broyles has won first place. The group is already planning their 41st Annual Nienhaus Classic.