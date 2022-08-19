If you ask around, many of the area old timers or those who’ve lived in the Branson area for an extended time, can tell you the landscape of the Taneycomo Lakefront in Branson has changed quite a bit over the years. One such piece of Branson’s history that you will no longer see down by the lake, is the Branson ballpark. It was one of the features of Branson’s City Park District, a popular place for locals and tourists to gather.

Much of Branson’s City Park district was constructed by the W.P.A.; otherwise known as the Works Progress Administration. The W.P.A. provided jobs for unemployed citizens during the Great Depression. Some of those works locally, included the Taneycomo Lakefront area where stone bleachers were built overlooking the lake, and the baseball field bleachers, among other things. Such attractions made the lakefront a popular gathering place.

In 1917, Branson purchased the property on which the ballpark sat. It was used as a ball field since the early 1920’s, as well as a place to hold other events like religious services, rodeos, political rallies, carnivals, public meetings and picnics. Such events were important to the area’s social identity.

The ballpark had a wooden grandstand that would eventually be destroyed in the 1927 flood. It was replaced in 1934, by the W.P.A. This time, concrete bleachers were constructed, which could withstand natural disasters such as flooding. The concrete bleachers held up for several decades, until they were demolished in the early 2000s.

In 1947, the Leavenworth, Kansas Braves, a farm team for the Boston Braves, chose the Branson ballpark as a spring training camp. That fall, the Yankees held a baseball school in Branson for young men who wanted to sign a contract to play for the New York team.

Over time, interest in Branson grew for other teams to use as a spring training camp. These included teams from Quincy, Illinois; Joplin, Missouri; and Grand Forks, North Dakota. In 1948, the Branson ballpark attracted Max Lanier’s All-Stars, an exhibition team.

The Yankees held baseball school again in the fall of 1949. Spring of 1950 brought more farm teams from Independence, Kansas and Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Among the trainees was a rookie named Mickey Mantle. As Lee MacPhail would later say, “Mickey Mantle, of course, was very special. I remember vividly the day he reported to our try out camp in Branson, Missouri, with his father; a shy seventeen-year-old youngster, the way he astounded Casey Stengel at our fall instructional league a year later, and his conversion at Joplin, from shortstop to outfield.”

In 1951 the farm teams returned to the area. One young ball player’s name was John “Mickey” Mahon of the Fond du Lac, Wisconsin team. Originally from St. Louis, Mahon was a promising baseball player. He was multi-talented, excelling at football at Beaumont high school, as well.

Ultimately, Mickey decided to stick with baseball. His decision was better explained in an article from the St. Louis Post Dispatch, dated September 11, 1950.

“The shadow of a baseball bat hangs over the head of some of the city’s high school football coaches, and the prospect of losing the services of one or more of their best gridiron men because of the lure of a diamond career, has them worried as the season gets under way with a heavy schedule this week. Danger of injury while charging down the field for alma mater has caused some players who are talented at both baseball and football, to hesitate. They reason that the physical hardening acquired in grid training may not be worth the chance of hampering a lucrative baseball future through a dislocated arm or knee. One of the coaches this troubled, is Tad Close, at Beaumont. Rugged, 190-pound Mickey Mahon, one of his stars last season, did not draw his football equipment last Saturday. Mickey was the hard-hitting first baseman for the Fred W. Stockham Post team that took second place in the American Legion little world series, last week. Mahon told Close that his parents did not think it wise for him to play football and endanger his baseball chances.”

Unfortunately, Mickey Mahon’s baseball career was short-lived, when he met disaster on Lake Taneycomo. On April 14, 1951, Mickey and a companion were boating on the lake, when the vessel capsized in about 25 feet of water, as a wave struck it broadside. Mickey didn’t survive the accident. The informant on the Certificate of Death was Tom Greenwade, famed baseball scout who would eventually become responsible for the Major League careers of Mickey Mantle and Jackie Robinson, among others. After the accident, interest in holding tryouts at the Branson baseball field dwindled.

For several generations afterward, the baseball field was enjoyed by many. It was eventually renamed to Mang Field, after local businessman Ray Mang who volunteered his time to keep it mowed and maintained. I remember as a teenager, practicing on the beloved field with friends. You’d sometimes get a whiff of Lake Taneycomo through an occasional breeze. Mang Field was an amazing part of Branson’s history. Its history is unknown by many, including a lot of locals. The calmness and beauty of the sleepy downtown area of Branson was a wonderful thing to experience, but time moves on. The field was eventually demolished alongside much of the downtown Branson Taneycomo lakefront, to make room for the Branson Landing, which stands over the lake’s shoreline today.