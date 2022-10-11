The Branson Boys soccer squad lost on the road to Glendale 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 6, when the Falcons scored the match’s only goal 90 seconds into overtime.
Coach David Brenner praised his team’s effort.
“It is hard to find adjectives to do the effort given tonight justice,” Brenner said. “The defense was a solid wall closing down the falcons every effort. Holden VanSickle was a rock in goal. The midfielders gave their best performance of the year. The forwards made Glendale nervous with high pressure and not a single player backed away from the challenge. To be proud of your team even after a loss is a gift, and this coach got an amazing gift tonight and the players served notice to anyone who steps on the field. We are Pirates and we are ready!”
