A Branson based boys basketball team, the Lions, have been named to several top nationally ranked lists.

Link Academy is a high school, grades 9-12, program on the Link campus at Kanakuk Kamps, established for the 2021-22 school year to go along with the already successful Link Year Prep School, a nine-month biblical gap year program. The prep school has had a pair of basketball programs at the national and regional levels which have developed dozens of Division I players over the years. Link Academy and Link Year Prep School were founded by Adam Donyes. Donyes serves as the head coach for the Link Year Prep boys basketball team, which reached the post-grad national championship game last season.

Donyes hired Rodney Perry to be the head coach of the Link Academy Lions boys basketball program. Perry is a former Missouri State standout, who helped develop several NBA stars including Trae Young, Alec Burks, and many others. Perry came to Link from an assistant coaching position at Kansas City. In his coaching career Perry has worked at Oral Roberts University in Western Illinois. He has also held high school assistant coaching positions at Willard and Central, along with head coaching stops at Purdy, Miller and Summit Christian Academy in Oklahoma. He is an AAU coach, where he has helped develop current NBA standouts.

Since taking the court in their inaugural season, Link Academy High School Basketball team has garnered national attention and praise from some of the best known sports entities in the country.

On Feb. 14, ESPN’s SCNext Top 25 named Link Academy the 6th best high school’s boys basketball team in the nation and Season Ticket HS Circuit Top 25 placed the school 2nd in their national rankings. On Feb. 14, the academy was named 5th in High School boys basketball on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. On Feb. 18, the academy was named 3rd in the nation on USA Today’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings. MaxPrep named the academy No. 1 in Missouri and No. 2 in the nation.

“We started our high school program in August on the campus at Kanakuk Kamps here in Branson. We have a post grad program and a high school program,” Perry told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The high school program consists of 14 players on our team with two sophomores, four juniors and eight seniors. We play a national schedule. With four nationally televised games this year. We played three ESPN games. We’re currently 28-1. We have two guys on our team who have been selected as McDonald’s All-Americans. We have six guys who have currently committed to Division 1 college programs. We have two guys who have been selected to the Allen Iverson’s Iverson Classic High School All-American Game.”

The Lion’s roster includes:

- 6’8” senior Julian Phillips

- 6’7” senior Jordan Walsh

- 6’9” senior Felix Okpara

- 6’10” senior Tarris Reed Jr.

- 6’2” senior Damien Mayo

- 6’4” senior Julian Morris

- 6’4” senior Kade Rice

- 6’5” senior Nahcs Wahwassuck

- 6’1” junior Jordan Ross

- 6’5” junior Cameron Carr

- 6’9” junior Omaha Biliew

- 5’11” junior Trey Green

- 6’5” sophomore Kavien Jones

- 6’8” sophomore Ethan Lathan

Perry said the success of the Lions is attributed to the grace of God and his players’ dedication to their sport but to their service to others.

“The first and foremost reason behind our success is the grace of God. We are a Christian school first. Our guys work extremely hard,” Perry said. “They are dedicated and unselfish. Our motto is I’m third… God first, everyone else second, and I’m third. That’s really what I attribute it to, ‘I’m third’ and just being servants. Serve others has helped our guys be a success.”

Perry said the team has exceeded the expectations he had for their first season to become one of the best high school boys basketball programs in the nation.

“We looked at everything as being ahead of schedule. We knew eventually we knew we would have a top program, a nationally competitive program. What we didn’t know was exactly how quick that was going to happen,” Perry said. “We felt going into this season that the guys in the program were good enough to make that happen. So we have been telling our guys they are a team that is able to be one of the best teams in the country. The (success) has verified it for us. Most programs take around three years to get to this level. We did it in a matter of months.

“I attribute it to our guys, always believing in our dream.”

While recruiting the elite athletes who make up the Lion’s roster, the players took a leap of faith to see what he and Link Academy envisioned for the program, according to Perry.

“It was just a dream and a vision. They saw it and believed in it. (They) trusted in it,” Perry said. “Most of our guys already went to established powerhouse schools. They believed in what we told them and the vision we presented to them (and) wanted to be a part of that.”

One of the aspects which made recruiting the current team easier for Perry, was the fact he could build relationships with the players and they knew they would be playing for him.

“I always considered myself a good recruiter,” Perry said. “The only difference when recruiting this year was easier because instead of me having to sell the guys on coming to a school and playing for a head coach at that school I was assisting at, it made it easier for me to say, ‘You are coming to play for me.’ That was a big part of building great relationships with the guys. They trusted the fact of what we were telling them was actually the truth.”

Perry said the future of the program and the team is very bright.

“Because of the success we have had this season, our first season, recruiting will get easier than when we first started to put this (team) together. We have already started to recruit some really good players to keep this thing rolling,” Perry said. “We feel like we are just going to keep getting better, especially once our high school campus is completed and built. Once that is built we will feel like we have arrived.”

As the high school campus is being built, Link Academy has partnered up with Trinity Christian Academy in Hollister for the academic development of its athletes, according to the Link Year website.

“Trinity Christian Academy teachers come here on campus and actually teach our guys. So they are part of Trinity school and it has actually been great,” Perry said. “We have plenty of support from the school. That is our school. Our guys participate at the school. We had a Christmas program that our guys were there for. It gives them school while additionally they have been able to work on their craft to become the best basketball player to go onto being the best athlete that they possibly can be.”

Perry said it was important to the school the athletes were being taught in person and not online to give them more personal attention. The school also has tutors and mentors as well to help players.

“Just like we give our guys tips from the basketball standpoint, we want to give them that same individual attention from an academic standpoint,” Perry said. “That has helped us be successful on the court and off the court because our guys spend so much time together they have built a great chemistry (which) just carries over.”

The players love the community of Branson, according to Perry.

“When we (travel) to play, our players have said it themselves that we have to go represent the city of Branson. We always joke a little bit about there’s a lot of great shows here in Branson that people come and watch and we want to be one of the best shows people come and watch also here in Branson,” Perry said. “Just to be a part of the community. We hope people come every year to watch us play, just like they come and watch ‘Jesus’ (at Sight and Sound) or visit the Titanic (Museum) or the many other attractions. We want people to know we are part of this community too and we are going to represent also.”

Perry said the players work hard to be of service to the community.

“Our players understand their platform and they love to be able to give back, especially to the young kids,” Perry said. “They know they are role models. We are in Branson to stay and we will be here a long time and bring more attention to Branson.”

The Lions will be playing its Senior Night game on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Omaha, Arkansas high school against Springfield Central at 7p.m. Pregame will be senior introductions, half time an All-American Presentation and during post game the team will be available for autographs and photographs.

For more information visit www.linkhoops.com.