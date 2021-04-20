The Forsyth Lady Panthers are within reach of the Class 2 Spring Softball Poll released by the Missouri Softball Coaches Association at the end of last week.

They did not make the top 10, but they are one of five other schools to receive votes in the poll.

Forsyth is 13-5 so far this season. It has managed big wins and close losses thanks to a strong, thorough lineup from head coach Jeff Walls and an impressive defense.

Rachel Essary has been an asset in the circle and in the box, recording full-game wins with multiple strikeouts and racking up RBIs thanks to multiple home runs this season.

In Thursday’s matchup against Strafford, Essary pitched the full five innings and recorded five strikeouts.

The Lady Panthers were able to end the game on a run rule with partial thanks to Essary’s three-run homer in the second inning.

She also had a double to score another run late in the game.

Hollister suffers big losses.

The Hollister Lady Tigers have been on both ends of high scoring games this season.

Starting off 4-4, the Lady Tigers have been outscored 79-64. Their closest game was the first of the season, defeating Mountain Grove 13-10.

Hollister has just a few regular season games left and one tournament — the Shelby Estep Tournament at Marionville.

Blue Eye records second win.

The Lady Bulldogs have had a tough season so far, being outscored in double digits in almost every loss.

On Wednesday, though, Blue Eye defeated Spokane 14-10 for its second win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs are 2-9 this season with their only other win coming over Bradleyville.

Including this week, the Lady Bulldogs only have two weeks left in their regular season play. They traveled to Sparta and Marionville to start the week and will host Southwest (Washburn) on Wednesday before traveling to Hurley on Thursday.

Blue Eye’s final two games are at home against Crane on Monday, April 26, and Exeter on Friday, April 30.