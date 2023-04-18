Gymnasts from Branson Ultimate Gymnastics at YMCA , 175 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, MO recently competed in the Missouri Xcel State Championships.

Several individual medals and team placements were brought home. Branson Ultimate currently consists of 60 male and female team gymnasts, from ages 6-16. The Branson Ultimate Boys Team Level 3-5 completed their State Meet at Gage Gymnastics Center in Blue Springs on March 18 and 19. Boys Levels 3, 4 and 5 placed 2nd as a team.

Director Sara Nevatt said she is happy with the team’s performance.

“We are so proud of who we are; the coaches, parents and gymnasts,” Nevatt said. “For such a small town, we hold our own in this state.”

The Girls Bronze Team competed on Sunday, March 19 and received 3rd place as a team in the state of Missouri with several 2nd place individual All-Around places. Emma Kate Fenton, age 8, received the All-Around State Championship and 1st on Vault and Floor. Athletes who come home with an All-Around championship have a 3x4 banner placed in the gym featuring them; a tradition they have carried on for several years. This year, five gymnasts will be getting a banner.

“We had nine gymnasts who placed 2nd in their age division, getting as close as .025 away from getting their face on a banner in the gym,” Nevatt said. “Life lessons on losing are as valuable as winning. We keep our heads high and work hard, regardless. Good sportsmanship is something we pride ourselves on here at Branson Ultimate.”

Girls Silver and Girls Gold competed on April 2 in Poplar Bluff. The Platinum and Diamond girls competed in Jefferson City on Friday, March 24th where Diamond Level Sophie Osmond came home with another All-Around State Championship, which makes three years in a row she has received the honor.

Level 5 Abe Wait,13, also came home with an All-Around State Championship for three years straight. He placed 1st on Floor, Rings, Pommel, High Bar, 3rd on parallel bars and 4th on Vault.

Avery Stanley, 10, competed for the first time this season for level 3 and will get a banner in the gym for his All-Around State Championship.

Eighteen of the 21 womens athletes who are allowed to attend Regionals from Branson Ultimate Gymnastics qualified for the upcoming regional championships in Minneapolis, MN. Seven athletes will be representing the state of Missouri.

“Missouri Xcel State Meet went awesome,” said Nevatt. “We are so proud to coach these athletes. They work so hard in the gym 3-5 nights a week 3-4 hours at a time, they deserve the pay off they received.”

Anna Wesolek, 7, and Madilyn Atkinson, 11, won state championships with their Vault score. Cassandra Greenamyer,11, placed 1st on Beam, Floor and 2nd for Bars. She was .1 away from receiving All-Around State Champion with an All-Around score of 37.4.

Oliva Austin, 12, scored a 9.9 out of 10 on Bars, receiving a state championship.

“This is unheard of in the state of Missouri,” Nevatt said. “She was amazing and we were all mind blown.”

Austin also scored a 9.8 on vault at the KC Coed Classic earlier in the season. At the state meet, she was the vault champion with a score of 9.575. Branson Ultimate had the top score of the entire weekend out of all of the 900 gymnasts who competed. Nevatt has been coaching at the YMCA for 10 years in May. Austin has been with her for nine of those 10 years.

Reese Mason,12, won State Champion in the all-around competition in her age group while placing first on vault and fourth on beam and bars. Mason placed 2nd on floor with a 9.525 being able to place her hand print on our 9.5 HIGH FIVE wall at the gym.

This year they have 50 9.5 handprints out of the 6 competitions they have attended during the season. The teams competed in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and their state meet.

Branson Ultimate Gymnastics Team pulls athletes from their recreational program with over 15 coaches and 200 gymnasts.