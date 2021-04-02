HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Hollister Tigers baseball team moved to 5-1 after defeating Clever 14-4 and Crane 10-1 on Monday and Tuesday.
Against Clever, the Tigers were down 3-0 before scoring all 14 runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Tigers entered the bottom of the fifth scoreless, but the Tigers jumped out to a 5-3 lead when senior Landon Richards hit a double to score three runs.
Sophomore Ronny Daniels pitched the final inning and a third to earn the win, pitching 13 strikes on 21 pitches.
Senior Layton Morgan started the game on the mound, while seniors Colby Teaster and Konner Hatfield came in to relieve him. The Tigers pitching staff combined for four strikeouts and nine walks.
The Tigers play on Monday and Tuesday again next week, hosting Cassville and traveling to Mansfield. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
