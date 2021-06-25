SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nine area athletes were nominated for Sports Commission Awards in their respective sports. Three were named as the top athletes in their category, with Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold earning the honor of Girls Athlete of the Year. She also won the award as the girls cross-country runner of the year.

“I’m honored — it’s very humbling to be nominated for not only one but two events,” Arnold said.

Arnold, a four-sport junior at Blue Eye, earned the honor thanks to all-state performances in every sport she competed in this year. She played volleyball and ran cross-country for Blue Eye in the fall. She won the Class 2 State Championship in cross-country for the third year in a row with a time of 18 minutes, 45.2 seconds, which led her team to its second first-place finish in a row. During her freshman season, the girls team placed second.

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team also won its district but lost in the first round of the Class 1 State Tournament. Arnold ended with All-State honors in volleyball as well.

She played basketball in the winter, earning All-State honors again and leading the Lady Bulldogs to their second third-place finish in as many years. She ended the season averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.

The spring track season rounded out Arnold’s All-State honors, placing in the top eight in three events. She placed seventh in the 800-meter run. She also anchored the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays that placed third.

“(Being a junior), it shows that my hard work is paying off and that I can compete with the seniors here,” Arnold said.

Branson’s Cali Essick and Hollister’s Landon Richards also earned top honors — Essick as the girls field event athlete of the year and Richards as the baseball athlete of the year.

Essick, a junior, finished All-State in all three events she went to the Class 5 State Championships in. She finished second in long jump and eighth in the 200-meter dash. She also placed first in triple jump, an event she started five weeks before the state meet.

“I’m just really grateful for being here,” Essick said with a smile.

Richards was one of four seniors to lead Hollister to its first Final Four trip since 2006. He was the Tigers’ ace pitcher and is signed to play for Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, Kansas.

The awards ceremony, held on June 22, honored more than 200 Springfield-area athletes.

Eight Inspiration Awards were given out to eight student-athletes who “overcame major health challenges or other tough times and contributed to a high school sports team,” according to a joint release from the Springfield Sports Commission and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Reeds Spring’s Victor Kelbaugh was one of those eight. Kelbaugh is wheelchair-bound but has helped the Wolves the last two seasons, the release stated.

The others area athletes nominated were Kendrick “Bug” Bailey (Hollister girls basketball), Gavin Brown (Branson boys tennis), Colsen Conway (Branson boys track), Carlton Epps (Branson boys soccer), Kyshin Isringhausen (Branson wrestling - lower weights) and Kyla Warren (Blue Eye girls track). Each individual finalist received a commemorative coin with their name engraved on a protective box.