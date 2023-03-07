A Crane High School graduate was honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Women’s Sports Luncheon.
Emma Lander Moore, who graduated from Crane in 2016, was a three sport athlete during her high school career. After graduating she attended Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri.
Moore was named as an honoree for the Wynn Award at the luncheon. The award named for Dr. Mary Jo Wynn, the pioneer of women’s athletics at Missouri State, recognizes former high school, college and Olympic athletes who made positive impacts on women’s sports, or those who contributed to the advancement of women’s sports in the Show-Me State. Wynn was a pioneer of women’s athletics at Missouri State, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and honored as a Missouri Sports Legend in 2014.
During her athletic high school career, Moore competed in volleyball, basketball, track and field for the Crane Pirates. She was best known on the basketball court as she helped Crane win four consecutive Class 2 State championships from 2013 to 2016. She was the Class 2 Player of the Year in 2015. A knee injury cut short her senior season in 2016. Moore was selected for First Team All-State in basketball in 2014, 2015 and 2016. She was a two time All-State selection in volleyball in 2015 and 2016.
In track and field, she won back-to-back State Championships in the triple jump and had a pair of state runner-up finishes in the long jump giving her All-State honors her first three seasons. She tied the Class 2 record for the triple jump, with a 37 feet 11.25 inches, in 2015. She was named the Female Athlete of the Year in 2014 and 2015 by the Ozark Sports Zone. Moore went on to play two seasons of volleyball at Evangel University, where she was also a member of the basketball and track and field teams.
“Congratulations to 2016 Crane High School graduate, Emma Lander for receiving the Award at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Women’s Sports Luncheon,” said the Crane R-III School in a Facebook post. “This is a great accomplishment and recognition. We are so proud of you!”
For more information on the Wynn Awards visit the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame website at mosportshalloffame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.