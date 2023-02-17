Hollister senior Ethan Wright recently signed his letter of intent to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, OK.
“I am excited for the opportunity to play my favorite sport at the next level,” said Wright.
Wright will play baseball for the university in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in the NAIA. Alongside the baseball field, Wright has excelled across the football field and basketball court.
