The Missouri Thunder, Ridgedale’s first professional sports team, recently announced their game schedule ahead of the PBR team’s second season.

The 2023 season will include a three-day homestand event, hosted by each of the eight founding teams and will begin with neutral site games in Cheyenne, WY, while traveling to Anaheim, CA for a second neutral site event in August. The Teams Championship will return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.

The Missouri Thunder’s homestand, Thunder Days, will run from Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Thunder Ridge is the only outdoor home venue in the league. The Thunder’s home stand begins with a rivalry game versus the Kansas City Outlaws on Friday, continues against the Texas Rattlers on Saturday and closes out in a match against the Oklahoma Freedom on Sunday.

Every regular season game will be carried by CBS, CBS Sports Network, or Pluto TV. The Missouri Thunder appear on CBS in two of the seven Game of the Week broadcasts; first in Kansas City versus the Outlaws, televised on Saturday, Aug. 5, and finally on Saturday, Sept. 30, against the Arizona Ridge Riders in Glendale.

During the league’s first season, the Thunder got off to a strong start, but eventually finished sixth; going 13-15 in game play.

During the off season, Missouri made significant changes to their roster. They first traded Colten Fritzlan to the Arizona Ridge Riders for the fourth overall pick in the 2023 PBR Teams Draft. The Thunder then used their league-high four picks to select Joao Lucas Campos, Kade Madsen, Eduardo Matos and Felipe Furlan. These newcomers joined Alvidrez, Luke Parkinson and Marcelo Procopio Pereira, who remained with the team from last season.

Both Alvidrez and Pereira found success on the PBR’s premier series in 2023 as they finished inside the Top 35 of the elite tour’s standings, while Campos won the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals and went 2-for-8 at the 30th Anniversary World Finals. The team rounded out their lineup with Reserve Roster riders Andy Bohl and Paulo Rossetto. Blending the best of last season with new talent, the Thunder are ready to contend for a Team Championship in 2023.

Alvidrez, Campos and Pereira will hit the dirt at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena beginning at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Three day ticket packages are available, which offer fans a 15% discount on general admission tickets. Parking begins at $20. For more information about Missouri Thunder and to view their 2023 schedule, visit https://pbr.com/teams/thunder, or find them on Facebook.