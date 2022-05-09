The College of the Ozarks Bobcat Booster Club hosted the 40th Annual Bobcat Open Golf Tournament at Pointe Royale over the weekend. It was a beautiful golf day and the 23 teams competed in near perfect weather.
The three-flight event originated when Coach Al Waller was Head Men’s Basketball Coach and Athletic Director. Coach Al Waller started the event to grow the Bobcat Athletics Booster Club, but it was also intended to renew relationships with friends and alumni as well as build the C of O community. The four-person scramble consists of the Tom Cat flight which includes all four golfers with an age equal to 200 years or more, The Bobcat flight which must include at least two alumni or C of O employees, and the Alley Cat flight, which is open to anyone. The tournament is held each year at the beautiful Pointe Royale Golf Course and brings in a wide variety of players including Bobcat Sports Hall of Fame members, former coaches, and booster club members.
In the 2022 Bobcat Open, the team of Mike Russell, Mark Wendler, Josh Wendler, and Frank Gallant took the top prize in the Tom Cat flight, shooting a 57 in the afternoon. Second place went to Ken Rogers, Chris Jewell, Barry Cook, and Jim Bumgarner on a tie breaker with two teams shooting a 60. The third-place team, also shooting a 60 in the afternoon, consisted of Larry Bass, Hank Williams, Bruce Matson, and Mac McNish.
In the Bobcat flight, Dori Rapinchuk, Mark Rapinchuk, Kyle Rapinchuk, and Christian Farabee took the top spot with a round of 60. Second place went to Todd Crighton, Aaron Dalton, Zack Easterly, and Rusty Chadwell in a tiebreaker win, with a score of 62. The third-place finish went to Cris Hanson, Daniel Hanson, Josh Lippert, and Charlie Ross.
The Alley Cat flight was won by Wyatt Clouse, Cody Misemer, Chris Misemer, and Alexis Misemer with a scorecard showing 57. Kevin Cox, Clint Sweet, Ted Shuman, and Nate Uhrhammer took home the second-place prize with a 60, and the team of Don Hoeck, Gary Nelson, Brent Shinkle, and Kolton Giefer finished third shooting a 61.
The following sponsors make the tournament possible through prize donations and assistance: Pointe Royale Golf Course, McDonalds, The Track Family Fun Parks, Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano, Heroes, The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, The College of the Ozarks Processing Plant, The College of the Ozarks Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen, Godfather’s Pizza, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Black Oak Grill, Cantina Laredo, and the Bobcat Athletic Boosters.
The Bobcat Open is typically held annually on the first Sunday in May and the Bobcat Athletics Booster Club is already looking forward to a great tournament in 2023.
