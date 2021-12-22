Last week saw the battle of the Bulldogs in boys basketball.
The Blue Eye Bulldogs hit their home court against the Wheaton Bulldogs on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The Blue Eye Bulldogs gave an impressive showing beating Wheaton 81-36.
The Blue Eye team showcased their teamwork during the game. Leading the game in points was Isaiah Mitchell with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Logan Isbell showed off his skill past the three-point-line as he scored five of his seven baskets from the line. Isbell scored a total of 17 points.
Rounding out the team were Lance Clark and Ryan Cardenzana. Clark scored 13 points and had 5 steals. Cardenzana scored 11 points and had 7 steals.
