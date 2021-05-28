Jeff Dishman has been named as the new head girls’ basketball coach of Hollister High School for the 2021-2022 school year.
He will succeed James Lincoln, who will join the Mountain Grove School District next year. Dishman has 14 years of service in public education and coaching, including five state championships. He currently serves as the head girls’ basketball coach in Logan-Rogersville.
Dishman shares that he is excited for the opportunity to work for a school district that is growing and improving each year. “The sports tradition here at Hollister makes it an easy choice for me,” he says.
As Coach Dishman looks forward to the next season and the future of Lady Tigers basketball, he states that his goal is to compete for conference and district championships. He says, “I want my program to be remembered as one that competes not only on the court but in the classroom as well. We want young ladies that are great leaders in the school and the community who can be great role models for the younger girls.”
“We are excited to bring Coach Dishman onto the HHS team. He brings a proven track record of success for student-athletes, on and off the court,” Dr. Jared Terry, Hollister Principal states. “He will be a great leader and build quality relationships with our student-athletes, guiding them to be the best version of themselves that they can be. We look forward to him leading our girls’ basketball program.”
Coach Dishman and his wife of 27 years, Kerry, have two children Jaycie and Jaron.
