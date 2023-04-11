The Bass Pro Shops Kevin Van Dam Big Bass Classic presented by Explore Branson will take place this weekend.

The KVD Big Bass Classic is a three day fishing event on Table Rock Lake, which starts on Friday, April 14, and ends on Sunday, April 16. The weigh-in site will be at Long Creek Marina, located at 1368 Long Creek Rd. in Ridgedale, MO. Entry fees per angler for the fishing tournament are as follows: three day $250, two day $165, one day $115 and youth $75. KVD Big Bass Classic will notify participants of the start time the day prior to the start of the tournament via text message. Participants may launch and be on the water but may not begin fishing until they are notified of the first cast.

Registration closes at 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. There will be no morning registration onsite the days of the event. Participants may register online after the tournament begins. These late registrations must be done before 9 p.m. on Friday and before 6 p.m. on Saturday for the remaining days and must also adhere to the off limits rules.

There is a guaranteed overall grand prize of $52,000. Guaranteed total hourly paybacks of $64,025 including:

- 1st: $1000

- 2nd: $500

- 3rd: $300

- 4th: $250

- 5th: $225

- 6th: $200

- 7th: $175

- 8th: $150

- 9th: $125

- 10th: $100

Prizes for the Junior Division will be: 1st: $300, 2nd: $200, 3rd: $100

Participants less than 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or adult with written parental permission, which is to be provided to event coordinators at the time of registration. Participants under the age of 18 years may not fish alone in the Event. The Junior Division this year will have more payouts. Participants 12 years old and under will compete for a top 3 event payout, at a reduced entry fee. The entry fee for the entire event for anglers under 12 is $75 and prizes for the top three top bass weighed in during the event will be given. Anglers 13 and over will compete for full payouts and pay full entry fees.

Weigh in times for all days of the event are 8 to 9 a.m., 9 to 10 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to register visit bigbasstour.com/tournaments/2023/table-rock-lake-missouri.