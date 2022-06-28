A new coach for the Hollister Lady Tiger Basketball program brings decades of coaching experience to the court.

On Wednesday, June 22, the Hollister School District announced Kevin Besch will serve as the next head girls basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Besch succeeds Jeff Dishman.

Besch has 22 years of education and coaching background. He comes to Hollister from the Aurora School District, where he spent most of his teaching career.

Hollister Athletic Director Mike Johnson said Besch brings a drive to build a program starting with student athletes in the elementary school level..

“We are excited to have Coach Besch take over our girls’ basketball program,” Johnson said. “He understands how to build a total program from youth to high school and will be a great mentor for our student-athletes as well as a great colleague for the youth sports and middle school coaches.”

Besch said he looks forward to building a program and working with all Lady Tiger players and potential future Lady Tiger players.

“I want to see as many young ladies as possible give basketball a try in their elementary years,” Besch said. “I want to work with the youth sports coaches that help them. I want to help young ladies learn the complete game of basketball and help them to foster a love for basketball, one that I hope they will carry with them as they come into their middle school and high school years.”

Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry said he is looking forward to what Besch will bring to the court and the classroom.

“Coach Besch is a team player and is eager to learn the Hollister Tiger way,” Terry said.

Besch explained his focus in the short term is making player development the number one priority to the program. He is determined to help each player with their own short term goals while he builds a program which he hopes will be known as one of the best in the area.