Branson High School announced three coaching changes for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Lauren Stepp will take over the girls’ soccer team while also being a physical education teacher at Branson Junior High School. Stepp is currently with Mascoutah High School in Illinois. The Nixa grad was a key player for Western Kentucky University before coming back to Missouri to start the girls’ soccer program for Cassville High School in 2018.

“We are excited to have Coach Stepp leading our girls soccer program,” Branson High School Activities Director David Large said in a statement. “She is a well-known name in the area after a stellar prep career at Nixa, and has great experience as a head soccer coach.”

Stepp said she wants a well-rounded approach to life for her athletes.

“My vision is to build a competitive environment where student-athletes develop skills to be better soccer players and leaders in our community,” Stepp said.

She takes over for Brandon Scott, who is moving to Ozark School District in an administrative position.

The Boys Golf Team will see a change when Doug Furtkamp retires after 33 years of service to the district. Stepping into the tee box as coach is Chad Depée, who joins the Branson district after eight years of being head coach for the Ozark High School football team. Depée has experience coaching football, golf, track, and basketball during his career.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the talented young golfers at Branson High School,” Depée said. “My goal is to instill a love for the game, along with the values of discipline, sportsmanship, and resilience that golf teaches us.”

The SBU graduate will also teach physical education at Branson High School.

A current Branson High School assistant baseball coach will take a new swing as head Girls Golf Coach. Luke Cheever, who is also a health teacher, will replace Tim Long, who is retiring after 29 years with the district.

“Coach Long has put years into building this program, and I look forward to continuing his great work,” Cheever said. “My coaching philosophy centers around the comprehensive growth of each player, emphasizing skill development, confidence, and the importance of setting and achieving personal goals.”

All three officially assume their coaching duties on June 1.