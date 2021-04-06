The Branson Pirates track and field team hosted its annual invitational on Thursday, April 1.

Area teams including Blue Eye, Hollister and Reeds Spring traveled to Branson High to compete in the tournament.

The small schools competed against the likes of Nixa, Ozark and Republic. While none walked away with high team scores, several individuals medaled in their respective events.

Branson took home the most medals of the area schools, securing 10 total medals. Junior Cali Essick walked away with three medals, a gold in long jump with a jump of 17 feet, 6 ¾ inches and silver in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. The only other girl medalists were junior Kayli Thomas — third in high jump — and sophomore Allison Thomas — third in javelin.

Junior Colsen Conway was the only boy to earn gold, winning the 200m in 23.44 seconds, and he placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Payton McCormick placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and bronze in the 300 hurdles.

In the distance events, senior Grant Bowling placed third in the 800-meter run, and sophomore Justin Fleetwood placed second in the 3,200-meter run.

Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold earned two gold medals in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 34.91 seconds and the 3,200 with a time of 11:58.95. Junior Ryan Cardenzana placed second in the 1,600m and third in the 3,200m on the boys side. Junior Kyla Warren was the only sprint medalist for Blue Eye, placing second in the 200.

Junior Emily Young led the way for Hollister with a gold medal in the 400-meter dash with a 1:00.62 time. Junior Christian Mayfield in the 110m hurdles and sophomore Silas Woodbury in high jump were the other two medalists from Hollister, each earning bronze.

Reeds Spring’s only runners to medal were on the boys 4x200-meter team. Sophomore Evans Brandsma, senior Matthew Allison, freshman Chris Daniels and sophomore Caden Wiest earned silver. Junior Tanner Hirshchi took home two medals in field events, placing first in pole vault ended at 11 feet, 11 ¾ inches and second in triple jump. Senior Lance Hafar and junior Evan Gross took home gold and silver, respectively, in high jump. Hafar jumped 6 feet, 4 inches for first place.

The boys teams finished as follows: Branson - sixth, Hollister - seventh, Reeds Spring - eighth, Blue Eye - ninth. The girls teams finished as follows: Branson - fifth, Blue Eye - sixth, Hollister - seventh, Reeds Spring ninth.