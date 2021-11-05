The Branson Pirates soccer program ended a historic season in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District tournament on Monday Nov. 1.
The Pirates lost to Springfield Catholic at Glendale High School in a 5-1 game. The Pirates beat the Irish in a regular season game, however, the Irish avenged the earlier loss during the semi-final game. This is the second year in a row the Irish have come back after a regular season loss to the Pirates in the District semi-finals, thus denying the Pirates their second appearance in a district title match. In 2019, the Pirates played for their first District title match.
“This time of year it is win or be done,” Branson Pirate Soccer Head Coach David Brenner said. “The Pirates closed out their season with a 1-5 loss to Springfield Catholic. Anderson Brashers was the only Pirate able to solve the Catholic defense and score.”
The Pirate soccer program had a historic season and shares the Central Ozark Conference title with Republic. The co-championship was the first in the history of the program. In addition to the team’s historic season, senior Carlton Epps set several records including the career goal scoring record.
“Carlton has been an important part of our team since his freshman year. He has consistently put his personal goals behind the team and the results speak for themselves,” Brenner said. “Being an unselfish player Carlton has been able to set records and earn the respect of his team mates. What he has accomplished over his career is a testament to the effort that he put into being the best player and teammate he could be.”
The Pirates season ends with an 18-6 overall mark, the win total falling one shy of the most wins in a season behind the 19 wins in 2019.
Brenner said the team became a strong family during the season.
“The way this team bonded and grew as a family is what we will remember,” Brenner said. “The wins and losses, the records that were set, and the challenges we overcame together will be memories, but the friends and teammates will be what we really hold on to. Sad to see the time is at an end, excited to see where the momentum takes us.”
