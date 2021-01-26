The wrestling Wolves lost 41-21 to Waynesville on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Only four Wolves were able to score points for their team. Jakob McCracken defeated his opponent by fall in 3:29 in the 145-pound class. Evan Wilson also scored six points in the 170-pound class by pinning his opponent in 3:27.
Eben Crain (285 pounds) won by decision, and Shane Thompson (132 pounds) scored six in the open weight class.
The Wolves have just a few more meets before the district tournament on Feb. 13.
Reeds Spring is a Class 2 school within the fifth district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.