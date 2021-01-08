The Blue Eye Bulldogs moved to 4-4 this season after defeating Riverview Christian Sr. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
It was Blue Eye’s third-straight win after starting the season 1-4; the one win was over Forsyth’s junior varsity team.
Against Riverview Christian, the Bulldogs won 89-65, and four players combined to outscore Riverview Christian by themselves.
Juniors Ryan Cardenzana, Isaiah Mitchell, Lance Clark and sophomore Devon Scates all scored in double-digits.
Cardenzana ended with 20, Mitchell was one behind with 19, Clark had 16 and Scates scored 14.
This win was their best of the season.
The Bulldogs knew coming into the season they’d be without seniors and would look to the junior class to step up into that role.
That’s slowly started to develop, and the Bulldogs have improved as the season has continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.