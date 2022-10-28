Branson High School has another award winning coach.

Boys Tennis Coach Sean Kembell was named 2022 High School Coach of the Year by the United States Tennis Association.

Kembell is the coach who helped found the boys’ tennis program at Branson High School in 2007. He is expected to earn his 200th win as a coach during the upcoming 2023 season, with a career mark of 197-99-4. The team has been to the state Final Four in the last two seasons, has five conference championships (2012, 2013, 2018, 2021, 2022) and three district titles (2012, 2021, 2022.) The team were district runner-up in 2013 and 2018.

“I’m just really humbled,” Kembell told Branson Tri-Lakes News about his honor. “I’m very appreciative of the award. I was kind of surprised. People just started blowing up my phone telling me that I won it.”

Kembell kept pointing to the culture of the Branson tennis program as being a large part of his success.

“Our culture just keeps building,” Kembell said. “Kids keep buying into our culture and our kid’s identity and what we believe. Our value system of ‘we before me’ and the only things you can control are your fitness level and how you treat people. Winning is never the goal for us. We laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun, but fitness is really important to us.”

He said he feels the program is finally to the point where the momentum is keeping the team playing at a high level, and the athletes in the program are enjoying some of the fruit of their hard work.

“When we started, we would be at tournaments and notice some of the other schools who had winning programs,” Kembell said. “Now we go to tournaments and people say ‘oh man, here comes Branson.’”

Kembell said he’s excited about this year’s team and he anticipates they will be formidable competitors.

Kembell and his family have worked to bring USTA youth tournaments to the Branson area, and they continue to work to promote tennis in the area.

“Our last tournament we had almost 50 kids, and our first one we only had about 25,” Kembell said. “It’s pretty exciting. And because of my awesome wife who gets cool gifts from local businesses, we can give gift bags to the competitors which never happens at these youth tournaments. The facility at Stockstill Park is lovely, it’s very chill, and we get tons of compliments.”

The team will open their 2023 season Mar. 23 on the road at Springfield Catholic. Their first home match of the year will be Mar. 30 against Bolivar.