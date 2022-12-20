Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Blue Eye Bulldogs hosted the Berryville Bobcats on Wednesday, Dec. 13. They lost to the Bobcats with a 55-36 score. Logan Isbell scored 10 points and Brady Isbell scored 8 points. The Bulldogs faced the Exeter Tigers on Friday, Dec. 16, winning 63-40. Logan scored Isbell 20 points and Aiden Estes scored 17 points with 10 rebounds.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Miller on Monday, Dec. 12 to face off against the Cardinals, losing 39-47. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, they hosted the Berryville Lady Bobcats, winning 45-39.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

The Lady Eagle had a rough week losing to the Hartville Eagle on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 54-17 and losing to the Galena Lady Bears 71-33 on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Branson Pirates

A rough week for the Branson Pirates as they dropped two games. The Pirates were defeated by unbeaten Logan-Rogersville at home 71-63, before traveling to Springfield and dropping a game to Hillcrest 82-61.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates suffered their first losses of the season, a 60-30 game on the road in Springfield against Glendale, and a 62-45 loss at Lebanon. The team is off until the Pink and White Tournament starting Dec. 26.

Crane Pirates

The Pirates took to the road to take on the Reeds Spring Wolves on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Crane team brought home the win, 48-40.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates fell to the Miller Cardinals on their home court on Thursday, Dec. 15. The final score was 36-49. This game brings the Lady Pirates season record 5-3.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers take a second win over the Spokane Owls, 60-44, on Friday, Dec. 16 after getting a win two weeks ago in the Forsyth Tournament. The Owls used an aggressive defense to stay in the game but the Panthers used a couple runs to hold onto the game and remain undefeated this season. Rider Blevins led the Panthers with 18 points.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Forsyth Lady Panthers traveled to Blue Eye to face the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Forsyth team came home with the win 52-42.

Galena Bears

The Bears hosted the New Covenant Academy Warriors on Friday, Dec. 16. Galena beat the Warriors 88-71.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears faced off against the Bradleyville Lady Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Bears took control of the court and ended the game with an impressive score of 71-33.

Hollister Tigers

The Hollister Tigers traveled to Aurora to face off against the Houn Dawgs on Tuesday, Dec. 13, collecting a win with a 76-44 score.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers traveled to Fair Grove on Thursday, Dec. 15 to face the Eagles, losing 32-83.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Wolves outlast the Ava Bears 28-16, on their home court, picking up their first win of the season on Friday, Dec. 16. In the first quarter the Wolves were the only ones on the board and led 2-0. At halftime they increased their lead 10-8. The Wolves offense got going in the third quarter to break away and get the win. Addison Abshar scored 10 points.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves faced off against Hillcrest Lady Hornets on Thursday Dec. 15. The Wolves fell to the Hornets 42-36.

S of O Patriots

The School of the Ozarks Patriots hosted the Purdy Eagles on Monday, Dec. 12, losing 37-56.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots hosted the Purdy Lady Eagles on Monday, Dec. 12, collecting a win with a score of 47-24.