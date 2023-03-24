The Blue Eye Archery team recently competed at the Missouri State Archery Championships in Branson, participating in Bullseye and 3D tournaments.
Competing in a field of 290 elementary students, the Blue Eye 3D team finished in 9th place. Jasper Parton placed 14th out of 181 boys, and Meryn Painter placed 20th out of 106 elementary girls.
Athletes from Blue Eye who scored over 200 points each were Jasper Parton (255), Karson Jones (246), Landon Lakey (244), Meryn Painter (237), Owen LeStage (234), Quinn Hobbs (233), Maci Sobolewski (224) and Xachuree Goldsmith (201).
Archery Coach Michael Horn said he is proud of the team.
“I’m very proud of them,” Horn said. “Maci Sobolewski, for one, almost tripled her score from State last year. They have worked very hard all season and showed much improvement from last year. They were hoping to place high enough to qualify for Nationals in Kentucky, but we fell about 60 points short on the team side, and Jasper and Meryn were both close, individually.
Horn said he believes the team has a bright future if they continue to work hard to reach their goals.
“I hope that being this close will motivate them to work that much harder next year,” he said. “If they keep working, they have a bright future and I won’t be surprised if we make it before too long. Having our own set of 3D animals to practice with has been a tremendous benefit, and we will keep working and try to make another run at it next year.”
For more information about the Blue Eye archery program, visit www.blueeye.k12.mo.us.
