Hollister High School Senior Tyler Goebel has committed to continuing his education and athletic career in football at Evangel University in Springfield.

Goebel signed his letter of intent to become an Evangel Valor during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Hollister High School Boardroom.

In an interview with Perry Phillips Sports, Goebel shared why he chose Evangel as his next stop after high school.

“It’s close to home and I just like the school,” Goebel said. “I think I’m going to bring it to Evangel.”

Goebel also spoke on what he’ll remember most about being a Hollister Tiger and their 2021 season.

“Just my coaches and my family here. They really changed it for me and I plan to bring it to Evangel with me,” Goebel said. “It was awesome. We beat a lot of teams we haven’t beat before. It was just a great experience thanks to my coaches and my family.”

Though he just signed, Goebel told Phillips they’ve already got a position lined up for him.

“I’m going to be a defensive back,” Goebel said. “If that don’t work out I can go to receiver. I can play both sides of the ball. Wherever they need me I’m gone.”

At this time Goebel said he’s undecided on which degree he plans to pursue, but he thinks he’ll want to do something on the sports side of things, with the possibility of coaching.

As part of the signing presentation, Hollister Tiger Football Coach Mike Johnson addressed those in attendance.

“We’ve had lots of conversations and Tyler was a kid that I didn’t know when he was a freshman, but came in and anyone who’s around him then if you just said where you’re going to get to today, might not have believed it. But that switch hit with you and decided this is what I want to do. You put everything into it and I’m proud of what you’ve become,” Johnson said. “I’m also very proud of how you’re going to represent us at the next level. I know that years to come from now, when I call Evangel and say, ‘I got a player that we recommend highly.’ They’re going to believe me because of what you’re going to be.

“You’ve got some big things ahead of you and I’m excited for you and couldn’t be more proud of what you did for our program this year and last year when I was around. So, I can’t wait to see what you do at the next level. So excited.”

Goebel is the third senior from the team that had their first winning season in program history to commit to college football.